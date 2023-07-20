Noname Reveals Tracklist For New Album Sundial, Delays Single After Criticism Of Jay Electronica Feature

Noname has revealed the tracklist for her new album Sundial, which will be out on August 11. She previously announced the title of the album back in April, and pegged it for a July release date. It will be her follow-up to 2018’s Room 25, one of the best rap albums from that year. Sundial is set to feature contributions from Jay Electronica, Common, billy woods, and more.

Last week, she said that a lead single, “Balloons,” would arrive tomorrow, and that it would feature Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane. But when sharing the tracklist for Sundial earlier today, she noted that she’d “rather share it with the rest of the album.”

In some since-deleted tweets that she posted last week, Noname said she was contemplating canceling the release of the album after receiving criticism over the Jay Electronica feature, in part due to his affiliation with the Nation Of Islam and Louis Farrakhan. “n***as legit rap about actual murder and sexual assault that they commit in real life and y’all can’t take a jay elect verse?” she wrote, in some tweets that were captured by The Fader.

“been seeing a lot of critiques about my choice to include jay on my song,” Noname tweeted. “if you disagree with his political and religious beliefs that’s fine. but to compare him to hitler? a man responsible for the extermination of millions is wild as fuck to me. it’s truly not that deep.” (Some people tweeted at Noname referencing a line from a 2012 Jay Electronica track in which he rapped “Jaydolf Spitler, rap Hitler.”)

“ok this shit is blowing me now,” Noname later said. “i have my critiques of the NOI myself but bro what?? nazis were murdering people. maybe i purposely did a song with jay elect to alienate my white fans. maybe i did it cause he my favorite rapper, maybe i’m black and got bigger fish to fry. idk.”

A few hours later, she said, “y’all done want the album. fine” and then: “oh the song fa sho coming out lol. the album is another story. i’m good on the selective outrage. anyways hip hop is in a great place right now. another noname album ain’t really necessary.”

Sundial is set to arrive on August 11. Here’s the tracklist: