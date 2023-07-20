Last month, Rufus Wainwright released a covers album called Folkocracy, which included a reimagining of Neil Young’s “Harvest” featuring Andrew Bird and Chris Stills. “The music of Neil Young has been part of my entire life,” Wainwright said in a statement at the time. Tomorrow (July 22), Wainwright will turn 50, a milestone properly celebrated on July 13 with a “Rufus & Friends 50 isn’t the end” party at the Montauk Lighthouse. During his birthday set, he and Chris Stills broke out a cover of Young’s later-career “Harvest Moon,” and you can watch go down below. Happy 50th, Rufus!

Folkocracy is out now via BMG.