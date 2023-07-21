Last year, the New York dance DJ and producer Doss followed her much-loved 2021 EP 4 New Hit Songs with her single “Jumpin.'” This year, Doss has remixed Caroline Polachek’s “Bunny Is A Rider,” and now she’s dropped a new single of her own. “Drugs” has been a staple of Doss’ DJ sets for a while, and now it’s got an official release.

“Drugs” is basically a remix of the 2018 Uffie track of the same title. But where Uffie’s “Drugs” is hazy and bittersweet, Doss turns it into a hard-edged techno banger. In a press release, Doss says, “‘Drugs’ plays with the relationships between extremes; joy and shame, indulgence and affliction, boredom and euphoria. Friends who have left but whose memories live on. Driving around, nothing to do—getting into trouble or good ol’ fun?” The release of “Drugs” comes in the immediate wake of Doss’ Boiler Room set at New York’s Avant Gardener, and you can hear it below.

“Drugs” is out now on Duet/Major Recordings.