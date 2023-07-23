Mitski Announces New Album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We

Mitski has announced a new album called The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, and its first single will be out on Wednesday. She revealed the news via a voice memo from Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville, where she recorded the album, that was sent out through her newsletter on Sunday afternoon.

This will be Mitski’s seventh album; her most recent, Laurel Hell, came out in February 2022. Since then, she’s been nominated for an Oscar for the song she worked on alongside David Byrne and Son Lux for the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack.

No more details beyond that, but you can check out the voice memo below.