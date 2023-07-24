Harry Styles Closes World Tour With New Instrumental Song

For almost a year now, Harry Styles has been intermittently on the road promoting his Harry’s House album. The outing, known as Love On Tour, wrapped up Saturday at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy. To mark the occasion, Styles gave a little speech thanking the fans for all the good vibes, and he ended the show by debuting a lengthy new instrumental song.

“I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” Styles told the audience during his final encore. “I know that more than anyone else.” He continued, “I know you wanted to make it special for me. You made it special for me every single night.” Even the night you got hit in the balls with a water bottle, Harry?

The instrumental tune was slow, plaintive, and quite lovely, like a Flaming Lips interstitial or some kind of Bon Iver pastiche. Styles played piano at the center of the arrangement, and there were fireworks when all was said and done.

Watch the speech and the song below.