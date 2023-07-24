Jack White Calls Out “Attention Seeking Fake Tulsi Gabbard”

A couple weeks ago, Jack White called out a bunch of celebrities for hanging out with Donald Trump at a UFC Fight, which got the conservative grifters in a tizzy. Among them is Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii representative who left the Democratic Party last year and has since settled into her position as a Fox News talking head and stoker of online outrage.

Over the weekend, Gabbard tweeted about White’s comments on Trump: “Jack White recently expressed his disdain for anyone who ‘normalizes’ Trump,” she wrote. “In the meantime, what he wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad.”

White probably saw that tweet, but he didn’t address it directly. Instead, he posted a comment on a recent Instagram post of Gabbard’s: “hey everyone, tulsi gabbard here,” White wrote. “i’m a democrat! no i’m not, but this time you should believe me. i’m endorsing biden! no i’m not, but this time you should believe me. i’m telling the truth! no i’m not. but this time you should believe me.”

White then posted a screenshot of his comment to his own Instagram account, with the caption “attention seeking fake tulsi gabbard”