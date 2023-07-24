Jack White Calls Out “Attention Seeking Fake Tulsi Gabbard”
A couple weeks ago, Jack White called out a bunch of celebrities for hanging out with Donald Trump at a UFC Fight, which got the conservative grifters in a tizzy. Among them is Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii representative who left the Democratic Party last year and has since settled into her position as a Fox News talking head and stoker of online outrage.
Over the weekend, Gabbard tweeted about White’s comments on Trump: “Jack White recently expressed his disdain for anyone who ‘normalizes’ Trump,” she wrote. “In the meantime, what he wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad.”
White probably saw that tweet, but he didn’t address it directly. Instead, he posted a comment on a recent Instagram post of Gabbard’s: “hey everyone, tulsi gabbard here,” White wrote. “i’m a democrat! no i’m not, but this time you should believe me. i’m endorsing biden! no i’m not, but this time you should believe me. i’m telling the truth! no i’m not. but this time you should believe me.”
White then posted a screenshot of his comment to his own Instagram account, with the caption “attention seeking fake tulsi gabbard”
UPDATE: On Monday afternoon, Jack White posted a message on his Instagram about his politics. “I am not a democrat, and I am not a republican,” he wrote. “I am about the issues and I also simply despise conmen, cowards and spreaders of lies and the influence they have.” White continued:
and whether it’s tucker Carlson, greg gutfeld, tulsi gabbard, trump, fox news, or whoever; they will not use me and receive no repercussion. also, this is my house and no provocations to the owner of the house or fascist propaganda posts will be allowed in my living room, you won’t use me as your soapbox, take it somewhere else. your “free speech” doesn’t apply in my living room. I will be deleting this post soon as well to prove the point of not giving these professional liars any more attention then to tell them to fuck off. thank you. -JWIII