The Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs has a lot of enterprises going. She leads the band L.A. Exes, she hosts podcasts, and she racks up writing credits on hugely successful pop songs. Right now, Youngs is getting ready to release Avalanche, her first proper solo album in more than a decade. Youngs recorded the LP with Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman, and it’s got contributions from people like S. Carey, Madi Diaz, Christian Lee Hutson, and the Walkmen’s Matt Barrick. We’ve already posted the title track, and now Youngs has also released her song “Knife Went In.”

“Knife Went On” is a pretty, tender love song about two damaged people who need each other: “You’re the light you’re the lantern, and you shine right through/ I don’t know why you love me, but thank God you do.” Jenny Owen Youngs co-wrote the song with Tyler Demorest and Bess Rogers, and she’s also shared a video of herself performing it live in studio with another collaborator, the Antlers’ Peter Silberman.

Here’s what Youngs says about the song:

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of meeting someone and discovering that their scars match your own, so to speak; this can create the opportunity for accelerated intimacy. This song is concerned with reveling in that closeness.

Below, listen to the album version of “Knife Went In” and watch the performance video.

Avalanche is out 9/22 on Yep Roc Records.