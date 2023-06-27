Jenny Owen Youngs has kept busy over the past decade: She became a popular podcast host, she co-wrote some big pop songs, she was part of a band called L.A. Exes, and she’s put out some material of her own along the way, including an EP and, just this past spring, an ambient album.

But today she’s announcing her first full-length album since 2012’s An Unwavering Band Of Light. It’s called Avalanche and it’ll be out in September. It was produced by Josh Kaufman and features contributions from S. Carey, the Antlers’ Peter Silberman, Christian Lee Hutson, and the Walkmen’s Matt Barrick. Today, she’s sharing the album’s title track, which was co-written with Madi Diaz.

“An avalanche is an extreme force, it can cause great harm, and when it’s over, you can be certain things will be different than they were before,” Youngs said in a statement. “When it came time to name the album, this song leapt forward as the title track, because the unifying theme of this body of songs, to me, is the idea of moving from destruction to restoration, traveling through pain to possibility.”

Listen below, and check out a live performance video with Silberman.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Avalanche”

02 “Knife Went In”

03 “Goldenrod”

04 “Everglades”

05 “Bury Me Slowly”

06 “Next Time Around”

07 “It’s Later Than You Think”

08 “Salt”

09 “Set It On Fire”

10 “Now Comes The Mystery”

Avalanche is out 9/22 via Yep Roc Records.