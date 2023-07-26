Animal Collective have announced a new album called Isn’t It Now?, which will be out at the end of September. The songs on it were started during a month-long residency in Tennessee. Some of the tracks that were cooked up during that time ended up on last year’s excellent Time Skiffs. The rest they sat on until after the worst of the pandemic, when they could record them with producer Russell Elevado.

Our first taste of that material came last month with the 22-minute single “Defeat,” which is dead center on the Isn’t It Now? tracklist. Today, the band is sharing a new track from the album, “Soul Capturer.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Soul Capturer”

02 “Genie’s Open”

03 “Broke Zodiac”

04 “Magicians From Baltimore”

05 “Defeat”

06 “Gem & I”

07 “Stride Rite”

08 “All The Clubs Are Broken”

09 “King’s Walk”

Isn’t It Now? is out 9/29 via Domino.