A couple months back, the Australian musician Jay Watson released a new GUM track called “Race To The Air.” Turns out that was a prelude to a whole new album, his follow-up to 2020’s Out In The World. It’s called Saturnia and will be out in September. Today, Watson is sharing a new single, “Would It Pain You To See?”

“I wrote this in lockdown with my newborn son, on my Wurli,” Watson said in a statement. “My songs are never really literal or with obvious meaning, but if I had to say what this one is about it would be the conflict of apathy and caring a lot about something, that’s inside all of us. It seems to be particularly confusing and crude in today’s day and age. I love the beautiful strings part played by Jesse Kotansky.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Race To The Air”

02 “Muscle Memory”

03 “Argentina”

04 “Would It Pain You To See”

05 “Fear Of Joy”

06 “Music Is Bigger Than Hair”

07 “Real Life”

08 “Saturnism”

Saturnia is out 9/15 via Spinning Top.