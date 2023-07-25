Jack White is auctioning off a number of rare items in a “Third Man Garage Sale.” According to partner Everything But The House, “the items range from musical gear and set props to furniture, electric vehicles, and mechanical novelties. Notable collectibles include the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar that was used in the ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ music video, Jack’s blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach tour, Third Man’s bright yellow vintage CitiCar used to deliver the World’s Fastest Record, gear from the Third Man Studio, props from the [Raconteurs’] Consolers Of The Lonely album shoot, and Jack’s personal Tesla.”

White once performed a private show for Tesla employees but has since soured on Elon Musk. In December of last year, the rocker called out Musk for his hypocrisy surrounding “free speech” and announced he was taking Third Man Records off of Twitter. The 2013 Tesla is in “good condition overall” and can be seen in the Raconteurs video below.

A portion of the proceeds from the Garage Sale will benefit Southwest Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition. Check it out here.