Keith Richards Wishes Mick Jagger A Happy 80th Birthday: “Let Me Know What It’s Like”

Today is Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday, and Keith Richards has a special message for him: “Let me know what it’s like.”

In a video message posted on Richards’ social media, Jagger’s Rolling Stones bandmate twinkles the keys and addresses the camera: “Mick … long may we keep saying this to each other: Happy birthday, Mick, have another good one,” he says. “Give me a call, let me know what it’s like.”

Richards is only 79 — he’ll turn 80 in December.