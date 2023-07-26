Rhiannon Giddens – “Yet To Be” (Feat. Jason Isbell)

New Music July 26, 2023 4:09 PM By James Rettig

A few months back, the folk musician Rhiannon Giddens announced a new album, You’re The One, right around the same time that she won a Pulitzer Prize for music. That album is out in a couple weeks, and it’s Giddens’ first full-length made up entirely of original songs. She’s shared the title track and “You Louisiana Man” from it already, and today she’s back with another single, “Yet To Be,” a collaboration with Jason Isbell. Listen below.

You’re The One is out 8/18 via Nonesuch.

