Earlier in the summer, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy released “Sittin On Top Of The World,” his first new music since 2022’s “Last Last” and its accompanying album LOVE DAMINI. Just this month, Burna Boy performed at Citi Field in New York, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the US. At that very show, the Afrobeats performer teased some new music in the form of a song called “Big 7,” the studio version of which is officially out now. “Big 7” will appear on — yep, you guessed it — a new Burna Boy album. His seventh studio LP is titled I Told Them… and will be out in August.

“Big 7” also comes with a music video directed by Benny Boom and featuring cameos from Burna Boy’s crew the 7Gs as well as RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore (Spiderman). “‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” said Burna Boy. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

Listen to “Big 7” below.

I Told Them… is out 8/24 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.