The Pretenders – “A Love”

Ki Price

New Music July 27, 2023 10:07 AM By Tom Breihan

In a little more than a month, new wave hero Chrissy Hynde and her long-running band the Pretenders will release Relentless, their 12th studio album. We’ve already posted the early singles “Let The Sun Come In” and “I Think About You Daily,” the latter of which has a string arrangement from Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood. (Greenwood isn’t the only alt-rock heavyweight who reveres the Pretenders; Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr recently joined the band onstage at Glastonbury.) Today, the Pretenders drop a new one on us.

“A Love,” the latest Pretenders single, is a midtempo jangle-rocker that makes lovely use of Chrissy Hynde’s world-historically husky voice. It sounds like it could’ve appeared on almost any Pretenders album from the past 40 years or so. In a press release, Hynde says, “I suppose ‘A Love’ is the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album, in the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk Of The Town’ or any of the midtempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…” Listen to “A Love” below.

Relentless is out 9/1 on Warner Music Group.

Tom Breihan

