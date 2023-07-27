Shamir – “The Beginning”

Matthew James-Wilson

New Music July 27, 2023 10:23 AM By James Rettig

In a couple weeks, Shamir is releasing a new album, Homo Anxietatem. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from it already — “Oversized Sweater,” “Crime,” “Our Song” — and today we’re getting another one, “The Beginning.”

“‘The Beginning’ is a song I wrote when I was 14 years old and had never experienced love, yet I was already inundated by all the typical tropes,” Shamir explained. “Even back then I realized a happy ending was contingent on a healthy beginning. The video represents the healing power of being around friends after a break up.”

Watch and listen below.

Homo Anxietatem is out 8/18 via Kill Rock Stars.

