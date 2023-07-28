By gawd! OSEES, the frantic psychedelic punk band led by the endlessly prolific one-man underground rock institution John Dwyer, will drop their new LP Intercepted Message next month, and we’ve already posted the album’s title track. Today, the band once known as Thee Oh Sees has followed that track with a trebly and insistent synth/guitars/drum attack called “Stunner.”

“Stunner,” the opening track from Intercepted Message is a chaotic jumble that constantly threatens to fall apart but holds together through sheer velocity. The band’s energy and stop-start dynamics simply don’t exist anywhere else, and it’s always a blast to hear them in rocker mode. “Stunner” is the sort of song that might make you want to kick someone in the stomach, spin around, grab them in a headlock, and then violently sit down. In the video, director Matt Yoka captures the band, all wearing cameras, doing their double-drummer attack in a crowded practice space. Here’s what John Dwyer says about it.

they’re not so bad for you

all of those drugs you do

and in the future you, find something else to do they’re looking up to you

you looks so beautiful

sick, fix up in the queue

so, now let’s all review’ Life is a short hot mess

take a breath in the moments when you’re not taking it right in the face

frenetic tunes for scattered times Matt Yoka came up with the idea of filming us playing the song in our rehearsal space with as many people as we could fit

and as many formats as he could stomach.

Hi vis on all the kids

Constricted & claustrophobic just as contemporary routines can be

Noise, obstacle and pointless spectacle

There is no escape!

good luck

Check out the “Stunner” video below.

Intercepted Message is out 8/18 on In The Red.