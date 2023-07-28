The Newport Folk Festival is underway, and Stereogum has a presence at Fort Adams State Park. Not only is Margo Price at the festival controlling our Instagram stories right now, our fearless leader Scott Lapatine is onsite taking in the tunes. This afternoon, he captured footage of the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn joining Slaughter Beach, Dog for a cover of Neil Young’s “Barstool Blues.”

Finn recently offered an endorsement of the upcoming Slaughter Beach, Dog album Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling:

There’s beautiful space in everything. It’s patient and aware. I’ve always admired Jake’s eye for detail and it’s on full display here. It’s an album filled with gorgeous imagery and vivid worlds are built within each song. I see it all. Most impressively to me, he consistently finds the divine and sacred in the everyday, It’s my opinion that every record is about growing up- we all have to get a little older before we make the next one. Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling examines a particular weightlessness that is part of spreading wings, putting down roots, trying to grab ahold of something. This is how it feels when you’re making the moves that you make while becoming the person that you’re going to be.

Watch footage of the Neil Young cover below.