The legendary Sinéad O’Connor passed away at 56 this week, and many artists have been paying tribute by covering some of her songs, including Pink and Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Tori Amos, and more. On Saturday, Foo Fighters headlined the second night of Fuji Rock in Japan and they brought out Alanis Morissette, who had performed on the same stage a couple hours earlier. Together, they covered O’Connor’s The Lion And The Cobra track “Mandinka.” Watch video below.