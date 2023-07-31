Double Wish – “Pleasure”

New Music July 31, 2023 12:50 PM By James Rettig

Double Wish – “Pleasure”

New Music July 31, 2023 12:50 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Double Wish released their debut EP, Light Split Sparkle, and the Orange County duo is quickly following it up with an expanded edition that tilts their output over to nearly album-length. We’ve already heard “Edge To Edge” from it, and today they’re back with “Pleasure,” which the group’s Adam Sabolick says is “about the pursuit of desire… pleasing and being pleased.” Check it out below.

Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition is out 8/4 via Hit the North Records/Neon Bloodbath.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Travis Scott Utopia

4 days ago 0

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Score With Ridiculous Track Titles

3 days ago 0

Jack White Shares Eulogy For Paul Reubens

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest