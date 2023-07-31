Earlier this year, Double Wish released their debut EP, Light Split Sparkle, and the Orange County duo is quickly following it up with an expanded edition that tilts their output over to nearly album-length. We’ve already heard “Edge To Edge” from it, and today they’re back with “Pleasure,” which the group’s Adam Sabolick says is “about the pursuit of desire… pleasing and being pleased.” Check it out below.

Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition is out 8/4 via Hit the North Records/Neon Bloodbath.