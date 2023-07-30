Watch Eminem Walk Terence Crawford To The Ring At Last Night’s Welterweight Title Fight
On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford went up against Errol Spence Jr. in the welterweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena. Crawford was walked out by Eminem, who introduced the boxer and then accompanied him to the ring while “Lose Yourself” played over the loudspeakers.
A couple days ago, Crawford posted a video on his Instagram account in which he said: “I think it would be dope to have Eminem walk me out.” “This is 2 crazy.!!!” Eminem commented. “You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”
Crawford got his wish. Watch below.
https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing/status/1685492340348084224
A couple weeks ago, Eminem joined Ed Sheeran at his show in Detroit.