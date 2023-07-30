On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford went up against Errol Spence Jr. in the welterweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena. Crawford was walked out by Eminem, who introduced the boxer and then accompanied him to the ring while “Lose Yourself” played over the loudspeakers.

A couple days ago, Crawford posted a video on his Instagram account in which he said: “I think it would be dope to have Eminem walk me out.” “This is 2 crazy.!!!” Eminem commented. “You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”

Crawford got his wish. Watch below.

