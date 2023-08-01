Hurry – “Something More”

New Music August 1, 2023 10:04 AM By James Rettig

Next week, Hurry are releasing a new album, Don’t Look Back. We’ve heard “Beggin’ For You” and “Parallel Haunting” from it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the chugging and dreamy “Something More,” which boasts a chiming chorus in Matt Scottoline’s desperately pathetic yearning: “I can wait so long/ Until you’re already gone/ I can love you ’til you wanna say goodbye, I guess that’s a long time/ I’ve waited a long, long, long time.”

“‘Something More’ is a self deprecating rock song, and explores the notion of how feelings of unconditional love can just trap you sometimes,” Scottoline said of the track. “It’s written from hindsight. From a songwriting perspective, this was a song where I tried to mash up some feeling from Gerry Love’s style on Songs From Northern Britain with some more punk and emo influenced guitar leads. Justin also rips an amazing solo in this one.”

Listen below.

Don’t Look Back is out 8/11 via Lame-O Records.

James Rettig Staff

