Will Butler + Sister Squares – “Arrow Of Time”

Next month, Will Butler and his backing band Sister Squares are releasing a new album, Will Butler + Sister Squares. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Willows” and “Long Grass,” and today Butler is sharing a third, “Arrow Of Time,” inspired by Errol Morris’ Stephen Hawking documentary A Brief History Of Time.

“Hawking describes the concept, in paraphrase, as ‘you might see a teacup fall off a table and smash into bits, but you never see the bits come back together. Or if you did, you would instantly be aware that time is running backwards,’” Butler said in a statement. “Lyrically, I feel like I was maybe trying to write a Pixies song about that idea — ‘Here comes your man,’ but instead of something coming, it’s just everything slowly dissolving into heat energy.”

Last month, it was revealed that Butler will provide the score for a new film starring Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson called Lips Like Sugar, a thriller “set against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles” during the 1984 Olympics.

Listen to “Arrow Of Time” below.

Will Butler + Sister Squares is out 9/22 via Merge