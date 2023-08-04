We are currently in the midst of a new Doja Cat era, for better or for worse. In June, Doja released “Attention,” likely the first crumb in a trail leading to a follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her. She’s headed out on her Scarlet Tour starting in late October. Plus, she’s set to headline (and bring new music to) The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which is kind of wild considering how the Victoria’s Secret televised fashion show was canceled in 2019 amid low ratings and controversies surrounding the brand.

But back to Doja Cat: Doja has dropped a new single called “Paint The Town Red,” which the singer first teased on TikTok in July. Produced by Earl On The Beat, it also samples Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By.”

Listen to “Paint The Town Red,” which also comes with a video directed by Doja Cat and Nina McNeely.

https://twitter.com/galaxy_by_luv/status/1687165595379494912