Doja Cat Refuses To Tell Fans That She Loves Them, Advises Them To Stop Being Creepy

Doja Cat has been a messy social-media presence since long before she got famous. Sometimes, that messiness can be ugly, but it can also be necessary. Doja recently released her comeback single “Attention,” and she’s gearing up for a big arena tour, with Ice Spice on board as her opener. This is not the time when most pop stars would rock the boat. But Doja Cat is not like most pop stars, and she’s now become probably the first to tell her own online stan army to stop being all parasocial with her.

Apparently, some of Doja Cat’s fans have taken to calling themselves “Kittenz” online. As TMZ reports, in a since-deleted Threads post yesterday, Doja wrote, “my fans don’t name themselves shit. if you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

A user named “thekittenzweb” replied to Doja, asking what they should use for a new name. Doja wrote back, “just delete the account and rethink everything it’s never too late.” To another fan, Doja wrote, “you making my government name ur sn is creepy as fuck.”

Another fan told Doja that they wanted to hear her say that she loves her fans. Doja responded, “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know yall.” When still another fan tried to scold Doja — “you’d be NOTHING without us” — Doja shot back, “nobody forced you idk why you’re taking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.”

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them: “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

After this whole thing, Doja reportedly posted the lyrics of the Velvet Underground’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror” on Instagram and then shut down her Threads account. Conventional wisdom says that pop stars should never, ever lash out at their fans, but this honestly looks like someone setting healthy boundaries and being funny while doing it. I would love to see more pop stars joining Doja Cat on the “stop being creepy” platform.