Chris Christie Gifts Volodymyr Zelensky Handwritten Lyrics To Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky remotely introduced John Legend’s performance at the 2022 Grammys. A month later, he brought U2’s Bono and the Edge to the war-torn nation to perform a surprise concert in a bomb shelter. This past February, he featured on the new Brad Paisley single. His latest interaction with the music world comes via Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who is once again running a not-actually-viable presidential campaign.

As the New York Post points out, during a surprise visit to Ukraine Friday, Christie gave Zelensky a sheet of lyrics to the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life,” hand-scrawled by New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi himself. Explaining the gift to CNN’s State Of The Union Sunday, Christie said, “[The song] served as an inspiration for a lot of the citizens in Odessa, as they were preparing for the invasion by the Russians. [Bon Jovi] wrote it out in his own hand, got it framed, and I brought it to President Zelensky … and said that this is representative of many of the American people and what they feel about the cause that’s being fought for in Ukraine.”

As hokey and somewhat laughable gestures of support go, I guess this one is at least more meaningful than Sean Penn offering his Oscar?