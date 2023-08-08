Last month, Molly Burch announced a new album, Daydreamer, the Los Angeles musician’s follow-up to 2021’s Romantic Images. She shared “Physical” from it at the time, and today she’s offering up the album’s second single, “Unconditional.”

“This song is a traditional unrequited love song but I wrote it thinking about how I feel as a working artist in todays climate,” Burch said in a statement. “A big part of pursuing a creative job is being okay with the roller coaster of emotions. Sometimes things feel positive and sometimes you feel a lot of rejection. This is my way of expressing that through a narrative of not being seen or appreciated by a person you were romantic with.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Daydreamer is out 9/29 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.