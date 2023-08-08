Grimes Takes Credit For Elon Musk’s Dick-Measuring Challenge: “I Didn’t Think He Was Going To Tweet It”

Lately, Elon Musk has been hyping up a potential MMA cage match with fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, though Musk now says that he “may require surgery” before such a fight might happen. Last month, Musk took things to a different level, tweeting, “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.” In a new interview, Grimes, mother of two of Musk’s children, says that this was her idea.

Grimes, who just released the single “I Wanna Be Software,” has given a long interview to Steven Levy from Wired, and it includes all the riffs on artificial intelligence and interplanetary travel that you might expect. (Grimes will have you know that she’d like to die on Mars.) At the end of the interview, Grimes muses that these MMA theatrics are causing Musk and Zuckerberg to “respect each other more.” When Levy mentions the proposed dick-measuring context, Grimes responds, “I’m going to take credit for that one… I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler. I didn’t think he was going to tweet it.”

Here’s Grimes’ further thoughts on this MMA fight that’ll probably never happen:

I would prefer that it didn’t happen. I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling. But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity. I told Sam Altman there should be a follow-up, him against Demis [Hassabis, who heads Google’s DeepMind].

Grimes also talks about how inspiring it was to watch Musk launch SpaceX, calling it a “master class in leadership and engineering.” (Her present relationship status with Musk is unconfirmed.) On Musk’s more recent hijinks at Twitter, Grimes had this to say:

I know, the stuff on Twitter doesn’t make it look like that. He didn’t build the culture there. And the cultural fit has obviously been very intense. He holds his people to really high standards. Watching him, I understand how difficult it is to be a great general and do something of that magnitude. Elon has an old-world kind of discipline I really respect. And I think it rubs a lot of people the wrong way. They don’t want to be in that hardcore zone. If you’re not consenting to being in that hardcore zone, I get it. But he’s challenged me a lot. I learned a lot about running my own team and my own life. I’m now way tougher and smarter than I used to be… I don’t want to talk about this too much. But take the trans thing. After that, we had a big, long conversation. I was like, “I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this.” Getting to the heart of what Elon says helps me get to the heart of what other people’s issues are, because it’s this über guy situation. And it came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues. I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing. So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems. He’s just on Twitter, and he’s unhappy with woke people, and the arguments happened.

Grimes also talks about how she wants to come out with a talking AI toy for kids, which Levy says sounds “like Chucky.” The full interview is a wild ride, and you can read it here. In further Grimes news, she spent the weekend on Twitter, parachuting in to defend her buddy Lizzo, who is currently being sued by former backup dancers for creating a hostile work environment: “I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed.”

Grimes also says that the artificial-intelligence version of herself is “insane and problematic.”

So that’s what’s going on with Grimes.