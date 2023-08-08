A little more than a week ago, Baltimore hardcore legends Trapped Under Ice reassembled in classic-lineup form, with Turnstile leader Brendan Yates back on drums, to headline LA’s massive hardcore festival Sound And Fury. Videos from that set look absolutely insane. Now, TUI leader Justice Tripp is back to business with his other band Angel Du$t, whose forthcoming album Brand New Soul is shaping up to be something special.

We’ve already posted the Brand New Soul tracks “Love Slam,” “Very Aggressive,” and “Space Jam,” and now Angel Du$t have also shared a righteous new song called “Racecar.” It’s a fast, giddy banger that exists at the largely-unexplored border between hardcore and power-pop, and it’s got guest vocals from Fizzy, singer for the New York band Loosey. It’s hard to even describe a catchy, melodic pummel like this one, so I’ll stop trying.

In director Justin Gilman’s “Racecar” video, a fired-up Muppet-looking monster has a big night out at an Angel Du$t show. Check it out below.

This would also be a great place to mention that I love Justice Tripp’s perspective on what does and does not count as hardcore.

Everything I have and everything I am is from hardcore music. If you see me playing love songs on an acoustic guitar you just saw hardcore. You don’t get to decide — COLD MEGA (@jurtice) August 4, 2023

Dude farts and that’s the sound of hardcore leaving his body https://t.co/18hMOQdb9p — COLD MEGA (@jurtice) August 4, 2023

Brand New Soul is out 9/9 on Pop Wig. Pre-order it here, and check out our recent feature on Angel Du$t here.