Southeastern is the album that elevated Jason Isbell to alt-country superstardom. It just turned 10 years old, and Isbell is celebrating that benchmark with a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue.

The 4xLP set is out at the end of next month. In addition to a remastered version of the original album, it includes extensive demos and a live performance of the album from December 2022 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. You’ll note that Isbell re-created the original album cover — looking good, Jason!

TRACKLIST:

“Cover Me Up”

“Stockholm”

“Traveling Alone”

“Elephant”

“Flying Over Water”

“Different Days”

“Live Oak”

“Songs That She Sang in the Shower”

“New South Wales”

“Super 8”

“Yvette”

“Relatively Easy”

DEMOS:

“Cover Me Up (Demo)”

“Stockholm (Demo)”

“Traveling Alone (Demo)”

“Elephant (Demo)”

“Flying Over Water (Demo)”

“Different Days (Demo)”

“Live Oak (Demo)”

“Songs That She Sang in the Shower (Demo)”

“New South Wales (Demo)”

“Yvette (Demo)”

“Relatively Easy (Demo)”

SOUTHEASTERN LIVE:

“Intro (Live)”

“Cover Me Up (Live)”

“Stockholm (Live)”

“Traveling Alone (Live)”

“Elephant (Live)”

“Flying Over Water (Live)”

“Different Days (Live)”

“Live Oak (Live)”

“Songs That She Sang in the Shower (Live)”

“New South Wales (Live)”

“Super 8 (Live)”

“Yvette (Live)”

“Relatively Easy (Live)”

Southeastern 10th Anniversary Edition is out 9/29 on Southeastern/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.