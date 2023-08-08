Made In America Fest Canceled
Made In America, the music festival Jay-Z has been throwing in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend since 2012, has canceled its 2023 edition. The 2023 fest was to feature headliners Lizzo and SZA plus Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, a special Mase and Cam’ron collaborative set, and more.
The cancellation announcement reads as follows:
Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America Festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.
Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.
We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.
All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.