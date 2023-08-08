Made In America Fest Canceled

Made In America, the music festival Jay-Z has been throwing in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend since 2012, has canceled its 2023 edition. The 2023 fest was to feature headliners Lizzo and SZA plus Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, a special Mase and Cam’ron collaborative set, and more.

The cancellation announcement reads as follows: