Olivia Rodrigo introduced her sophomore album GUTS with “Vampire,” a bold, theatrical lead single that managed to debut at #1 before settling into a holding pattern in the lower reaches of the top 10. It was far from the historic run enjoyed by “Drivers License,” but it was nonetheless a decent start commercially and a creative home run. Maybe single #2 will knock Morgan Wallen off his Hot 100 perch for more than just a week?

That single is called “Bad Idea Right?” Earlier this week Rodrigo teased it with a lighthearted dance video featuring Tate McRae, Madison Hsu, Iris Apatow, and the promise that the song’s video would feature “my favorite girlz.” Indeed, the Petra Collins-directed video features those pals, rocking out along with Rodrigo as she toys with the idea of reconnecting with an ex (and seems to preemptively regret her decision almost as much as she relishes it). The song’s a big, loud, catchy rock tune with the kind of major ’90s pop-rock energy Rodrigo has made her trademark. One instructive lyric: “The biggest lie I ever said/ I just tripped and fell into his bed!”

Rodrigo shared this statement on the song:

“bad idea right?” started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something. We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.

Watch the video below.

GUTS is out 9/8 on Geffen.