Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

Melle Mel and Eminem have been beefing. The conflict started with some comments that Melle Mel made to The Art Of Dialogue back in March saying that if Eminem wasn’t white, he wouldn’t be considered one of the top five rappers alive. This is all according to Billboard‘s 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list that came out earlier this year, on which Eminem was ranked at #5 and Melle Mel came in at #48.

Those comments went mostly unnoticed until last week, when Eminem addressed them on a featured verse on “Realest,” a track by his latest Shady Records signee Ez Mil. “Guess I’ve really no right to complain much, hip hop has been good to me/ But when they say that I’m only top five ’cause I’m white why would I be stunned,” Eminem rapped on that. “My skin color’s still working against me ’cause second I should be to none/ Being white ain’t why they put me at five, it’s why they can’t put me at one.”

Em went on to address Melle Mel directly in the verse: “Shout out to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash but boy/ That’s someone who really is furious, stay out of his path, his wrath avoid/ And I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is like half destroyed/ Like a meteor hit it, there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to roids.”

Melle Mel soon responded with a diss track of his own, under the name “Melle Mel’s Response To Eminem’s Latest Diss” on YouTube: “The top five is cap, you the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap.” He also alluded to another beef that Eminem has with the Game: “Why you ducking on The Game when you shit on my name?/ Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame?” Not sure why Paul Reubens is catching strays here!

That Melle Mel diss track was released on Tuesday. But now, after performing at last night’s Hip Hop 50 event at Yankee Stadium, Melle Mel has had a change of heart. (Getting mercilessly clowned on social media over his diss track might also have something to do with it.) “In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape,” he wrote. “Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment.”

The statement continued: