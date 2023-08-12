1 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting At Minneapolis Punk Show

One person died and at least six were injured in a shooting at a Minneapolis punk show on Friday night. As the Star Tribune reports, police said that two suspects walked up an alley and opened fire in the backyard of a house venue around 10PM local time, and then fled on foot.

One person died at the scene. At least six were transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, one with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” as Fox 9 reports.

No arrests have been made. “We believe the shooting was targeted,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a press conference. “And we have two males that fled north down through the alleyway after the shooting.” He noted that ten shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to raise money for the victims — details on those here and here.