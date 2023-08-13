“Cotton Eye Joe” Interrupts Canadian Open Semifinals Mid-Point

August 13, 2023 By James Rettig

The dance-party staple “Cotton Eye Joe” came on out of nowhere during a tennis match in Montreal yesterday. A semifinal tiebreaker set between Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek was interrupted as the song blasted through the speakers of the IGA Stadium where the women’s Canadian Open is taking place this year. Because of the interruption, the game was suspended and the point was replayed. “Oh wow, ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ just came on mid-rally,” commentator Mark Knowles said in the viral video clip of the incident. Here you go:

