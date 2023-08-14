FYA Fest Announces 2024 Lineup With Trapped Under Ice, Dying Fetus, Sunami, & More

News August 14, 2023 2:32 PM By James Rettig

FYA Fest Announces 2024 Lineup With Trapped Under Ice, Dying Fetus, Sunami, & More

News August 14, 2023 2:32 PM By James Rettig

The Tampa hardcore fest FYA has announced its lineup for 2024. Performing this year are Trapped Under Ice, Dying Fetus, Sunami, Incendiary, Pain Of Truth, Twitch No Tongues, Militarie Gun, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Everybody Gets Hurt, Gridiron, and many more, names you’ll surely recognize if you keep up with our monthly Let The Round Up Begin column.

This year’s fest will take place on January 6 and 7 at the Bryan Glazer JCC. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (8/18) at noon.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

2 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

1 day ago 0

1 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting At Minneapolis Punk Show

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest