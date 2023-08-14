The Tampa hardcore fest FYA has announced its lineup for 2024. Performing this year are Trapped Under Ice, Dying Fetus, Sunami, Incendiary, Pain Of Truth, Twitch No Tongues, Militarie Gun, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Everybody Gets Hurt, Gridiron, and many more, names you’ll surely recognize if you keep up with our monthly Let The Round Up Begin column.

This year’s fest will take place on January 6 and 7 at the Bryan Glazer JCC. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (8/18) at noon.