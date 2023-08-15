Elmo & Abby Cadabby React To King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sesame Street muppets Elmo and Abby Cadabby stopped by Australian radio station triple j, where DJ Lucy Smith exposed them to some Australian bands and asked after Oscar The Grouch. “Grouchy as ever,” Elmo said about how Oscar’s doing. “It’s not that he’s angry, he just chooses to be a little bit miserable about everything.” As for the sampling of Australian bands Abby and Elmo heard (and danced to), those included Lime Cordiale, Peach PRC, Tkay Maidza, and Stereogum cover stars King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Listening to “Planet B,” Elmo looked overwhelmed. “You know who would like that? Oscar The Grouch,” the muppets concluded with a laugh.

Watch their seriously cute reaction(s) below.