Elmo & Abby Cadabby React To King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

News August 14, 2023 8:34 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Elmo & Abby Cadabby React To King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

News August 14, 2023 8:34 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Sesame Street muppets Elmo and Abby Cadabby stopped by Australian radio station triple j, where DJ Lucy Smith exposed them to some Australian bands and asked after Oscar The Grouch. “Grouchy as ever,” Elmo said about how Oscar’s doing. “It’s not that he’s angry, he just chooses to be a little bit miserable about everything.” As for the sampling of Australian bands Abby and Elmo heard (and danced to), those included Lime Cordiale, Peach PRC, Tkay Maidza, and Stereogum cover stars King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Listening to “Planet B,” Elmo looked overwhelmed. “You know who would like that? Oscar The Grouch,” the muppets concluded with a laugh.

Watch their seriously cute reaction(s) below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

2 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

1 day ago 0

1 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting At Minneapolis Punk Show

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest