The next Cherry Glazerr album is coming up fast, so Clementine Creevy and associates have a new single out today to hype it up. “Ready For You” is our latest taste of I Don’t Want You Anymore following last month’s “Soft Like A Flower.” The new song serves as a reminder that Creevy was mining the sleazier, glossier parts of ’90s rock before it was cool. “Wish I was ready for you!” she sings, pushing her voice up into the top of her range in a burst of passion.

Creevy’s statement:

“Ready For You” is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye, and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bullshit. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy, I hope it does that for other people too.

Watch director Sarah Ritter’s “Ready For You” video below.

I Don’t Want You Anymore is out 9/29 on Secretly Canadian.