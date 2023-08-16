Chvrches’ debut album The Bones Of What You Believe is turning 10 next month, and in October the band is releasing a special deluxe edition featuring four previously unreleased songs and five live recordings, from a show at Ancienne Belgique in 2013.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” Lauren Mayberry said in a press statement. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The first unreleased song Chvrches are sharing is called “Manhattan.” “In late Summer 2011, Martin and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow,” Iain Cook explained, going on:

‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together. It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery – in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.

“‘Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in,” Mayberry added. ““It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with CHVRCHES and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Mother We Share”

02 “We Sink”

03 “Gun”

04 “Tether”

05 “Lies”

06 “Under The Tide”

07 “Recover”

08 “Night Sky”

09 “Science/Visions”

10 “Lungs”

11 “By The Throat”

12 “You Caught The Light”

13 “Manhattan”

14 “White Summer”

15 “Talking In My Sleep”

16 “City On Fire”

17 “We Sink (Live)”

18 “Now Is Not The Time (Live)”

19 “Lies (Live)”

20 “Strong Hand (Live)”

21 “By The Throat (Live)”

The Bones Of What You Believe 10th anniversary edition is out 10/13 via Glassnote Records.