Kevin Drew has announced a new album, Aging — a physical edition will be released on September 22, with a digital version to follow on November 3. It’s the Broken Social Scene co-founder’s first proper album since 2014’s Darlings, though Drew released an instrumental album as K.D.A.P. in 2021.

“Pain is a hard thing to let go until you’re ready,” Drew said in a statement. “And that’s kind of where I was at with this record. Music, for me, is a release — it’s a place where I can go and express what it is that I want to say.”

Today, we’re getting two tracks from Aging, “Out In The Fields” and “Party Oven.” Check them both out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Elevator”

02 “Out In The Fields”

03 “Party Oven”

04 “All Your Fails”

05 “Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark”

06 “Awful Lightning”

07 “Fixing The Again”

08 “You’re Gonna Get Better”

Aging is out 9/22 (physical) and 11/3 (digital) via Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.