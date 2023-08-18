Jon Batiste – “Life Lesson” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

Jon Batiste – “Life Lesson” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

New Music August 18, 2023 12:07 AM By James Rettig

Jon Batiste has a new album out today, World Music Radio, his follow-up to 2021’s We Are, which won the Grammy for Album Of The Year last year. It closes with a new Lana Del Rey collaboration, “Life Lesson,” continuing the pair’s creative partnership that included a couple tracks on her most recent album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

“We had a great first meeting after our mutual friend and musical collaborator Zach Dawes introduced us because he thought we would have a great creative spark,” Batiste said in a recent interview with NME. “We met and it just turned into a beautiful collaboration.”

Batiste went on to talk about recording at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio: “In that creative spur, I had a lot of things that I was recording with Lana, and I recorded a lot of things with Lana that no one has even heard yet,” he said. “But two of those things ended up on her last album, and ‘Life Lesson’ on my album is like the palate cleanser after the credits roll in the movie. It’s a spiritual relative of the album sessions.”

World Music Radio also features contributions from NewJeans, Kenny G, Lil Wayne, JID, and more. Listen below.

World Music Radio is out now via Verve / Interscope.

