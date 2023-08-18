Baroness, baby! They can’t be stopped! The Philadelphia-based masters of big, hooky, nasty hard rock will return next month with Stone, the new album that they recorded while living in a rented vacation cabin in small-town New York. It’s going to kick ass! Thus far, we’ve posted two early singles, “Last Word” and “Beneath The Rose.” Today, they drop a third on us.

The new Baroness banger is called “Shine,” and it’s so good! The song lasts for six and a half minutes, not an uncommon thing with this band. But it keeps shifting and twisting and coming up with new, interesting things to do, which is also not an uncommon thing with this band. “Shine” starts off as a soft, delicate acoustic-guitar lullaby, and then it builds and builds, layering on new effects until it reaches raging-storm intensity.

Look, it’s Friday morning. I didn’t sleep well, and I had a tough time dragging myself out of bed. It’s the end of a long, hot summer, and it’s just another few days before my dang kids finally get back to their dang school. But a song like this? First thing in the morning? With those guitars coming in crashing and crunching? The part near the end, where John Baizley and Gina Gleason are just screaming together? Come on! I’m ready for today. Fuckin’ bring it. Listen to “Shine” below.

Stone is out 9/15 on Abraxan Hymns. Pre-order it here.