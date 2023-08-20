Last night, the Strokes performed at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, and they had some surprises for the audience. They played their First Impressions Of Earth track “15 Minutes” for the first time in 2006. They brought out Regina Spektor to sing their 2004 collaboration “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men,” which Weyes Blood also sang with the band last week. And during the encore, which opened with an improvisational jam, then played The New Abnormal‘s “Why Are Sundays So Depressing” live for the first time. Check out video of all that below.