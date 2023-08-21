Somehow, Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Are For Sale Now

If you were sufficiently online in April 2017, then you remember the glorious disaster of the Fyre Fest. Short version: Promoters Billy McFarland and Ja Rule used glamorous models and influencer types to advertise a wildly expensive luxury music festival in the Bahamas, but ticket-buyers arrived to find themselves trapped in a field with no way off of the island, staying in FEMA tents and eating the saddest-looking cheese sandwiches in existence. Organizers faced multiple lawsuits and became the punchlines of two dueling streaming-service documentaries, and the internet was delighted. Soon afterward, McFarland went to prison for wire fraud. But now McFarland is out, and he’s now selling tickets to another Fyre Fest!

It would be wrong to call this the second Fyre Festival, since the first one didn’t actually happen. But Billy McFarland, who was released from prison in 2022, is now on TikTok, talking about his big plans for this new Fyre Fest. The festival doesn’t have a lineup yet. For that matter, it doesn’t have a venue or a date, either. McFarland merely says that the festival is happening in “the Caribbean” and that he and his unnamed partners are “targeting Fyre Festival 2 for the end of next year.”

Previously, Billy McFarland announced a pirate-themed scavenger hunt in the Bahamas, but the government clarified that he was not welcome to return. In his latest TikTok video, an unbowed McFarland rocks a white bathrobe and some earpods, and he continues to talk with earnest excitement over what he’s supposedly planning to do. The hubris is honestly deeply impressive. Anytime you can announce your plans for a music festival by discussing the time you spent in solitary confinement, you know that the world’s going to trust you! All press is good press! Here’s what McFarland says:

It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen, how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level… In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fucking go.

https://www.tiktok.com/@pyrtbilly/video/7269553641441430830

McFarland also announced plans for a new documentary and a Broadway musical? If you’re interested, you can get your Fyre Fest tickets here. Only “the first 100” tickets are on sale now, and they go for $499. Eventually these ticket packages will supposedly go for $7,999.