New Music August 22, 2023 10:44 AM By James Rettig

Samantha Urbani – “Showing Up”

Catherine LoMedico

New Music August 22, 2023 10:44 AM By James Rettig

Next month, Samantha Urbani is releasing her debut album Showing Up. We’ve heard “More Than A Feeling” and “One Day At A Time” from it already, and today she’s sharing the album’s title track.

“It took many iterations to find its most final form of power, just like me and anyone else who’s been thrashed around again and again,” Urbani said of the song. “I always believed in it though and finally re-recorded the intro verse during mixing, just as we were considering scrapping it. Counted it in like Prince, and cranked up the backbeat. Pretty simple and classic formula: power in vulnerability.”

Watch a video for it below.

Showing Up is out 9/22 via Lucky Number.

James Rettig Staff

