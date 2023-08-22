Last month, Squirrel Flower announced a new album, Tomorrow’s Fire, and introduced it with two singles, “Full Time Job” and “When A Plant Is Dying.” Today, the Chicago musician is back with another track from it, “Alley Light.”

“This song is about the man in me, or a man who I love, or a man who is a stranger to me,” Ella Williams said of the track. “The video references a neo-noir Chicago heist movie where they use this thermal metal contraption to cut into a safe. They run around the city making sparks fly and getting up to no good. I wanted to do all that.”

Watch a video for it below.

Tomorrow’s Fire is out 10/13 via Polyvinyl.