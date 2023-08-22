Diddy Announces First Solo Album In 17 Years With Dramatic Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced a new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, which will be out on September 15 via his own Love Records. It’s his first solo album in 17 years following the release of 2006’s Press Play, though he did put out the Diddy-Dirty Money album Last Train To Paris in 2010. Since then Diddy has been mostly been focused on his various entrepreneurial endeavors, though he’s found some time to put out some stray singles, including the City Girls and Fabolous-featuring “Act Bad‘ back in June.

Today, Diddy has dropped a trailer for the album. “Why am I doing this?” he muses in the trailer. “Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is…” Over on Instagram, Diddy tagged Justin Bieber, Yung Miami, Swae Lee, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Teyana Taylor, Jozzy, French Montana, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage. Some of those people are in the trailer — as is the Weeknd, though we know he doesn’t do features anymore.

The Love Album: Off The Grid is out 9/15. Here’s the trailer: