Earlier this month, the Philadelphia band Rid Of Me announced their second full-length album, Access To The Lonely, with a track named after themselves, which landed near the top of our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Die,” which is brash and bracing and chaotically satisfying. “Yo, bring me death or leave me alone/ You don’t know, so now I go/ I’d rather be dead than pick up the phone,” Itarya Rosenberg howls on it. Listen below.

Access To the Lonely is out 11/3 via Knife Hit Records.

