Jenn Wasner Is Organizing A Flock Of Dimes House Show Tour

For many years, Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock Of Dimes has been out on the road, playing all manner of venues: clubs, theaters, even arenas as a member of Bon Iver. Now she’s pulling a David Bazan. Wasner announced today that she’s organizing a tour of house shows for the duo version of Flock Of Dimes through Undertow, a company that helps artists book “intimate events hosted by fans in private spaces.” Via Undertow, Wasner shared a schedule of cities she’s hoping to hit this November and December, along with an application form for those interested in hosting a gig and detailed rules about how the process will work. Here’s where she’s heading:

11/04 – Asheville, NC

11/05 – Atlanta, GA

11/07 – Austin, TX

11/09 – Marfa, TX

11/11 – Tucson, AZ

11/15 – Oakland, CA

11/18 – Portland, OR

11/19 – Seattle, WA

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT

11/24 – Denver, CO

11/26 – St. Louis, MO

11/27 – Nashville, TN

12/07 – Richmond, VA

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA

The shows don’t necessarily need to be in a home. There are other options like galleries, coffee shops, record stores, and more. If you think you’d like to host one of these gigs, get more info here.