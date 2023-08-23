Jenn Wasner Is Organizing A Flock Of Dimes House Show Tour

Shervin Lainez

News August 23, 2023 10:03 AM By Chris DeVille

For many years, Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock Of Dimes has been out on the road, playing all manner of venues: clubs, theaters, even arenas as a member of Bon Iver. Now she’s pulling a David Bazan. Wasner announced today that she’s organizing a tour of house shows for the duo version of Flock Of Dimes through Undertow, a company that helps artists book “intimate events hosted by fans in private spaces.” Via Undertow, Wasner shared a schedule of cities she’s hoping to hit this November and December, along with an application form for those interested in hosting a gig and detailed rules about how the process will work. Here’s where she’s heading:

11/04 – Asheville, NC
11/05 – Atlanta, GA
11/07 – Austin, TX
11/09 – Marfa, TX
11/11 – Tucson, AZ
11/15 – Oakland, CA
11/18 – Portland, OR
11/19 – Seattle, WA
11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT
11/24 – Denver, CO
11/26 – St. Louis, MO
11/27 – Nashville, TN
12/07 – Richmond, VA
12/09 – Philadelphia, PA

The shows don’t necessarily need to be in a home. There are other options like galleries, coffee shops, record stores, and more. If you think you’d like to host one of these gigs, get more info here.

