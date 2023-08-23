Anjimile – “Animal”

Shervin Lainez

New Music August 23, 2023 11:10 AM By James Rettig

Anjimile – “Animal”

Shervin Lainez

New Music August 23, 2023 11:10 AM By James Rettig

In a couple weeks, Anjimile is releasing a new album, The King. We’ve heard the title track and “Father” from it so far, and today he’s back with another single, “Animal,” which was written during the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd. Anjimile sings: “I lost my mind I couldn’t handle it/ Burned my fingers on the candle lit/ Madness manifest/ Kneeling on my chest/ I’ve seen the footage and the camera roll/ If you treat me like an animal/ I’ll be an animal.” Listen below.

The King is out 9/8 via 4AD.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, & J Balvin Drop Scooter Braun Management; Justin Bieber Denies Report He’s Leaving Too

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Announces North American Fall Tour

3 days ago 0

Somehow, Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Are For Sale Now

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest