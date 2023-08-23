In a couple weeks, Anjimile is releasing a new album, The King. We’ve heard the title track and “Father” from it so far, and today he’s back with another single, “Animal,” which was written during the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd. Anjimile sings: “I lost my mind I couldn’t handle it/ Burned my fingers on the candle lit/ Madness manifest/ Kneeling on my chest/ I’ve seen the footage and the camera roll/ If you treat me like an animal/ I’ll be an animal.” Listen below.

The King is out 9/8 via 4AD.